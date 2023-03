The president of Mexico says Mexico is safer than the U.S., and beleaguered Congressman George Santos files paperwork for re-election.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.