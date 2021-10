President Joe Biden and his dismal record will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in the home stretch of the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial election.

President Joe Biden and his dismal record will campaign for Terry McAuliffe in the home stretch of the hotly contested Virginia gubernatorial election.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.