Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Words of wisdom

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2020 - 9:58 pm

“The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing it, it multiplies it.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

