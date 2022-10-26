CARTOON: Ye of little faith
The pitfalls of idol worship.
The pitfalls of idol worship.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The pitfalls of idol worship.
The pitfalls of idol worship.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is financially reckless and an unconstitutional power grab.
With Biden’s approval ratings underwater, few Democrats are asking him to campaign … with the exception of John Fettermen.
Biden pledges to codify abortion rights while polls show that inflation and the economy are the dominant issues three weeks out from the midterm elections.
Liz Truss becomes the shortest-serving prime minister in U.K. history.
Vladimir Putin’s targeting of Ukrainian civilians, non-military targets and infrastructure is a violation of international law.
Americans are bracing for “stagflation” unseen since the Carter years.
Outmaneuvered on the battlefield, Putin resorts to missile attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure to terrorize Ukrainians.
Justice is the latest victim as a jury spares the Parkland shooter from the death penalty.
Alex Jones is ordered to pay $965 million in the Sandy Hook defamation trial.
California’s sanctuary policy and soft-on-crime policies allowed the Strip stabber to commit heinous crimes in Las Vegas.