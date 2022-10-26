58°F
CARTOON: Ye of little faith

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 

The pitfalls of idol worship.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

