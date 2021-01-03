CARTOONS: The Best of Michael Ramirez
A look back at an eventful 2020 through the eyes of the RJ’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist.
A look back at an eventful 2020 through the eyes of the RJ’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist.
As 2020 passes, COVID-19 remains.
Happy New Year’s Day.
A Massachusetts school bans Homer’s “The Odyssey” and joins a progressive effort to purge classics from school curriculums.
Hospitals brace for another COVID-19 surge after holiday travel.
Republicans will win the U.S. Senate races in Georgia if they show up to vote.
President Donald Trump vetoes the annual defense bill and leaves for Palm Beach, Florida.
Republicans meet with Trump to continue the election fight.
A very merry Christmas and happy holidays to all.
Saturn and Jupiter aligned for the “Great Conjunction,” while Congress aligned to pass a 5,593 page $1.4 trillion pork-laden omnibus spending bill.
President-elect Joe Biden’s climate team reveals a far-left progressive agenda.