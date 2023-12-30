RAMIREZ BEST OF 2023
A look back from the Review-Journal’s award-winning editorial cartoonist.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
A look back from the Review-Journal’s award-winning editorial cartoonist.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Biden border patrol.
The least productive Congress in decades.
Merry Christmas.
The Biden administration pretends to be Santa Claus.
Our leaky border.
President Putin threatens to invade EU countries. President Xi warned Biden at last month’s summit that he will reunify with Taiwan.
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Ramirez selects his best panels of the year.
Seventy-nine percent of U.S. energy comes from fossil fuels. About 13 percent comes from renewable energy.
He knows when you’ve been bad or good.
Houthis continue attacks.