MIRIAM ADELSON: A time of miracles

Cherishing, promoting and safeguarding the U.S.-Israeli alliance is a personal matter for my husband Sheldon and me.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump holds up a signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Miriam Adelson, a Las Vegas philanthropist, researcher, physician and expert in drug addiction, owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Israel Hayom newspapers with her husband, Sheldon Adelson.

Cherishing, promoting and safeguarding the U.S.-Israeli alliance is a personal matter for my husband Sheldon and me.

Literally.

Our marriage — of a sabra to a native of the United States, of an IDF veteran to a U.S. Army veteran, of two children of immigrants who, on opposite sides of the globe, pursued Zionist and American dreams that are in so many ways identical — is a daily manifestation of the unique relations between our two nations.

When Sheldon and I first met, we felt no cultural disconnect despite our disparate geographical backgrounds. We had our Jewish heritage in common, yes, but we also meshed thanks to the contemporary values evinced by our respective countries: independence and industry, patriotism and philanthropy, democracy and decency, courage and moral clarity.

Like even the best of marriages, the U.S.-Israel relationship has suffered the occasional rough patches — domestic tiffs misperceived as serious rifts. But, writ large, this special relationship has only deepened and flourished, thanks to shared values and destiny.

In nuptial terms, our countries celebrated their “golden anniversary” more than 20 years ago. We are now at platinum — a miracle of preciousness, radiance and endurance. And the man who most deserves credit for this is President Donald J. Trump.

Under his watch, America has finally made good on its decades-old pledge to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy there. In another service to historical justice, Trump declared the Golan Heights to be Israeli territory, and in service to the security of Israel and the whole world, he withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal with Iran that was a contemporary echo of the Munich Agreement.

Trump and his senior staff have also purged the sewer that was a so-called peace process, silted by dishonesty and hypocrisy. Their administration has made clear that the Middle East must come to terms with an Israel that is proudly permanent in the Land of Zion — an Israel whose Jewish roots run deepest and whose ancestral, sovereign claims are without equal.

Trump is a man of his word. On the campaign trail, he promised to protect Israel, to move the embassy to Jerusalem, to quit the Iran deal. And he has kept those promises — unlike previous presidents who traded principle for political expediency.

Trump is a businessman. He sees an Israel that gets things done, with ingenuity and resourcefulness, against the odds and fickle consensus.

These are the kind of people he likes to deal with.

Trump is a patriot. He is keenly aware of the cost to the United States of losing credibility. The world rallies to an America that is strong, and this strength is best shown by keeping faith with U.S. allies — of which Israel is the best.

By rights, Trump should enjoy sweeping support among U.S. Jews, just as he does among Israelis. That this has not been the case (so far — the 2020 election still beckons) is an oddity that will long be pondered by historians. Scholars of the Bible will no doubt note the heroes, sages and prophets of antiquity who were similarly spurned by the very people they came to raise up.

Would it be too much to pray for a day when the Bible gets a “Book of Trump,” much like it has a “Book of Esther” celebrating the deliverance of the Jews from ancient Persia?

Until that is decided, let us, at least, sit back and marvel at this time of miracles for Israel, for the United States, and for the whole world.

Dr. Miriam Adelson is co-owner, with her husband, Sheldon Adelson, of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and is publisher of the Israel Hayom newspaper, which last month hosted the first Israel Hayom Forum for U.S.-Israel Relations in Jerusalem.