NEVADA VIEWS: Challenges remain to tackle local hunger

Volunteers pack and distribute food boxes at TCMI Church during the Three Square Food Bank emergency food relief distribution program to temporarily supplement SNAP Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The federal shutdown may be over, but its impact on hunger in Southern Nevada is far from it.

When SNAP benefits were unexpectedly interrupted this fall, tens of thousands of our neighbors were left without the grocery money they rely on each month. Families who were already stretched thin suddenly had nothing to fall back on. Seniors on fixed incomes faced impossible choices. Parents doing everything “right” found themselves in line for food for the first time. All of which felt wrong.

At Three Square, we acted quickly. Within hours, we mobilized the largest emergency response to date: expanding food distributions, sending more food to community partner pantries and coordinating with local, state and federal officials to move food where it was needed most.

Thankfully, we were not alone. Nonprofit organizations throughout Southern Nevada extended their hours and opened their doors on weekends and evenings to serve more people in need. Local governments helped clear barriers so food could move faster. The state of Nevada provided emergency funding that helped us purchase and distribute millions of dollars in nutritious food. Key federal partners offered coordination. Businesses provided volunteers, funding and logistical support. Donors at every level helped sustain the effort.

At the heart of it all were the volunteers. Thousands packed produce, distributed groceries and showed compassion to families who were overwhelmed by uncertainty. It takes a community to feed our community, and ours did so together.

Even with the shutdown behind us, the need remains acute. Families, seniors, veterans and federal workers who missed even partial days of pay or benefits are now facing overdue bills, depleted savings and mounting debt. Many will rely on Three Square and our partners for weeks to months while they work to regain stability. For those living paycheck to paycheck, even a short disruption has long-term consequences.

The holiday season adds another layer of strain. Demand for food assistance always rises this time of year, and this year will certainly be no exception. Higher costs of living are causing countless neighbors to feel the financial strain. On top of all that, federal changes scheduled to take effect will reduce or eliminate benefits for some households already struggling to get by.

These challenges are not easing. They are shifting and, in many cases, growing.

Southern Nevada has shown that it knows how to come together in times of crisis, and that spirit will be essential in the months ahead. Three Square will continue to be here to serve our community, and we stand ready to meet what lies ahead.

None of us can do everything, yet we can all do something. We need the continued support and partnership of our local, state and federal leaders to strengthen the safety net. We need the business community to keep lending its expertise and resources. We need donors and volunteers who stepped up so powerfully during the shutdown to stay with us in the months ahead.

Hunger is not inevitable. It is solvable. Solving it requires all of us. Our community proved what is possible when we refuse to let our neighbors go hungry. Now we must carry that resolve into the future. Together, we will feed Southern Nevada.

Beth Martino is president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank.