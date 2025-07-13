NEVADA VIEWS: Enhancing trust in Nevada elections

Even in a divided political climate, progress is possible when leaders put voters first.

Across the country, momentum is building around a simple but powerful idea: Our democracy works best when every voter has confidence and trust in the system.

Americans share a belief in secure, fair and transparent elections — where every voice matters and every vote is counted. In Nevada, that belief was turned into action during the 83rd legislative session, which concluded on June 2.

Lawmakers from both parties came together to pass meaningful election reforms, from modernizing voter registration to improving mail-in ballot timelines. Every measure signed into law by Gov. Joe Lombardo represents a step forward in making elections more trustworthy, accessible and efficient.

Assembly Bill 562 is a great example of both parties realizing the need to modernize our systems. It allocates $27 million to replace the statewide voter registration platform, $3.5 million to strengthen secure connectivity between agencies and nearly $750,000 for technical improvements. These investments lay the groundwork for a more resilient election infrastructure for our rapidly growing state.

Additionally, Assembly Bill 73 addresses the growing influence of artificial intelligence in politics by requiring transparency in AI-generated campaign content.

Assembly Bill 148, a bipartisan effort led by Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager and Minority Leader Gregory Hafen, clarifies the vote-by-mail timeline. It ensures sample ballots arrive before actual ballots, reducing confusion and giving voters more time to understand races and candidates. The bill demonstrates that common-sense reforms can still earn broad support.

Assembly Bill 491 enhances transparency and accountability. It requires county clerks to promptly share election information with the secretary of state and sets clear standards for candidates, including a 30-day residency requirement and public posting of filings. These updates promote trust in who’s running and how elections are managed.

Senate bills 421 and 488 improve communication with voters at polling places, giving Nevadans greater peace of mind that every voter understands the process.

Voter ID was also put to a vote of the people in 2024 and will appear again in 2026 after receiving majority support. This is another way Nevadans are advancing measures important to them and taking issues directly to the ballot.

Together, these new laws make Nevada’s elections more transparent, secure and accountable. Not every proposal became law — and that’s a sign of a healthy democracy. The system is working, and thoughtful improvements are being made through collaboration between Gov. Lombardo, Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar, and legislators from both parties.

Nevada continues to show that, even in a divided political climate, progress is possible when leaders put voters first.

Brian Sandoval, a Republican who served as governor of Nevada from 2011-2019, and Richard Perkins, a Democrat who served as speaker of the Nevada Assembly from 2001-2006, are co-chairs of the Democracy Defense Project.