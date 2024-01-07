48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Opinion

NEVADA VIEWS: F1 race a nightmare for local businesses

Gino Ferraro Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following ...
Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen celebrates his win atop his Red Bull Racing car following the Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One race on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Having a restaurant or any business in the tourist corridor is no longer a positive experience. Through the construction for Formula 1, Las Vegas was crippled for nine months. Over this period, we had thousands of tourists and locals complaining about the traffic, as well as the increased cost of cabs and Uber rides. Customers shared fare receipts of more than $100 for a mile ride from the Strip, where it took more than an hour to get to their destination.

We heard from countless tourists that they will not return to Las Vegas during that time of the year, not to mention many locals said they would not return to the Strip until all this mess was over. This not only hurt our business immensely, but many surrounding local businesses were also negatively affected.

We at Ferraro’s have lost an excess of more than $2 million in revenue. It raises the question: How can our Las Vegas leadership allow local businesses to struggle and suffer for a three- or four-day event? Who profited? A few hotels? It doesn’t make sense.

How do we know what the return on investment is with all the money that was spent to destroy the Strip, its surroundings and, ultimately, people’s lives? We employ close to 80 people, and their pay was 20 percent less than last year. Who will reimburse Ferraro’s and our staff?

In speaking to other people and hearing their opinions, the Formula 1 track should have been built somewhere else away from the Strip. The Strip and Vegas will always get exposure no matter where the event takes place. It doesn’t make sense to tear up the Strip and surroundings to create a carnival.

To add fuel to the fire, Las Vegas leaders have approved another 81 road upgrades. This means more traffic delays, and Uber and cabdrivers not wanting to work in these areas, because it’s impossible to navigate.

I could go on for hours on the negative impact this event has created for all Las Vegas residents and our tourists. I strongly believe we need to rethink the strategy of how we can accommodate our visitors prior to the race and during. We can’t destroy the city for one weekend.

Gino Ferraro is owner of Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant &Wine Bar in Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
Raiders linebacker, Super Bowl hero dies at 64
2
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Church mourns pastor killed in dispute with neighbor
‘It doesn’t feel real’: Church mourns pastor killed in dispute with neighbor
3
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
New immersive playground sets opening date in Las Vegas
4
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
‘Swapping homes like stocks’: Wall Street-backed firm buys 264 valley homes in a day
5
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Las Vegas Strip company lops several entertainment execs
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
LETTER: Donald Trump made his own bed
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

It is our obligation as Americans to enforce the law with the same vigor as we would if Mr. Trump were not running for re-election.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. … It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
EDITORIAL: Biden extends state, local slush funds
RJ

Joe Biden’s aptly misnamed American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, dedicated $350 billion for state and local governments to stem budget losses due to pandemic business closures and subsequent tax shortfalls.

COMMENTARY: 2024 brings hope for America
By Matthew Liptak InsideSources.com

The new year may bring trouble, but it will also bring opportunity. America may be a political mess, and things are likely to get more volatile with elections. But we remain a nation full of good people.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s not just inflation
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice.

More stories
Turkey kielbasa recalled over bone fragments
Turkey kielbasa recalled over bone fragments
Hill: UNLV coach should be rock star in this town
Hill: UNLV coach should be rock star in this town
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
Marshawn Lynch wants ‘Beastmode Comedy’ to be a big hit
Marshawn Lynch wants ‘Beastmode Comedy’ to be a big hit
Bettors ‘in love’ with Washington; books need Michigan ‘pretty big’
Bettors ‘in love’ with Washington; books need Michigan ‘pretty big’
Inaugural ‘Dia de Reyes Magos’ event exceeds expectations, county officials say
Inaugural ‘Dia de Reyes Magos’ event exceeds expectations, county officials say