NEVADA VIEWS: Have confidence in Nevada’s election system

It’s now October, and before you know it, we will all be heading to the polls to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. As a member of the Nevada Legislature for the past 13 years, I’ve had firsthand experience seeing how elections are run in our great state.

I was elected to serve Assembly District 13 and Senate District 18, in the northern parts of the Las Vegas Valley. During this time, I knocked on as many doors as possible to speak with voters. I participated in numerous get-out-the-vote efforts throughout Nevada to ensure all voices were heard in Carson City.

I have full confidence in our state’s electoral process. Here’s why:

Nevada elections are run with the utmost transparency, utilizing robust systems that ensure only one vote per eligible voter is counted. Transparency is integral throughout the state, and you can actively participate in maintaining this integrity by becoming a poll worker. These dedicated individuals represent various political parties, citizen groups and independent organizations, all coming together to observe and uphold the election process.

Additionally, numerous checks and balances are in place to guarantee that every vote is cast fairly and counted accurately. For example, the public is invited to witness inspections of voting machines and observers from all political parties oversee the process. These measures ensure that the votes remain secure and that the final count reflects the will of Nevadans.

Election officials and poll workers also receive extensive training to familiarize themselves with the electoral process, rules and laws. These everyday Nevadans are people in our community. They’re our neighbors down the street, the volunteers at our children’s schools, our coworkers at the office. They come from all different political parties, and they are dedicated to keeping our elections safe and fair. They take this responsibility very seriously.

Statewide, Nevada will have thousands of poll workers to staff voting locations during the election in November, so you can be confident that your vote is protected. Additionally, Nevada has a statewide voter registration database that supports the connection of election management systems throughout the state for secure and accurate elections.

Finally, after the election, ballots from early voting, Election Day and the mail are carefully counted, ensuring accuracy every step of the way. Officials carefully follow these legal procedures to ensure exactly one vote per eligible voter is counted. The vote count is checked and then rechecked until all officials agree the final results are accurate. As an extra oversight, local election vote counts and recounts are publicized and held in public, so you can attend and witness the process for yourself.

The bottom line is that our elections are the bedrock of our democracy.

Regardless of the outcome in November, I want Nevadans to know they can trust the results. But don’t just take my word for it. You can research the election process here in Nevada by visiting Nevadans for Secure Elections for up-to-date information on Nevada elections, or by checking out the Nevada secretary of state’s website.

Happy voting.

Scott Hammond, a former Republican legislator, writes from Logandale.