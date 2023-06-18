NEVADA VIEWS: It all started with the Runnin’ Rebels

UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take on Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver in 1990. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) FILE - In this April 2, 1990, file photo, UNLV coach Jerry Tarkanian chews on his towel while watching his Runnin' Rebels take onr Duke University in the championship game of the Final Four in Denver. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

In recent years, Las Vegas has witnessed the emergence of professional sports teams — the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aces — achieving remarkable success on the national stage. Both won their respective championships within years of their creation.

Undoubtedly, these triumphs have injected immense pride into the city’s sports culture. When assessing the impact of each on Las Vegas history, however, it is essential to recognize the unparalleled significance of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 1990 NCAA basketball championship.

The Rebels, led by legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian, symbolized the essence of Las Vegas during the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. The team’s captivating style of play and “Rebel” spirit mirrored the city’s own audacious and unapologetic personality. UNLV basketball served as a rallying point for the community, bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to support a common cause. The team’s success on the national stage allowed Las Vegas to showcase its potential beyond the glittering lights of the Strip.

The UNLV championship of 1990 had a far-reaching impact on the local economy and tourism industry. The Rebels’ success gained national attention because the 1990 championship team is regarded as one of the greatest — if not the greatest — college basketball teams of all time. Because of this, Las Vegas received unprecedented media coverage, showcasing the city’s sporting prowess to a wider audience.

Celebrites such as Tupac Shakur, Drake, Lil John and many others have referenced the Rebels or been seen sporting UNLV gear over the years. The championship victory provided an opportunity for Las Vegas to shed its reputation solely as a gambling and entertainment hub and highlight its multifaceted attributes. This enhanced exposure attracted new visitors and potential residents, boosting the local economy and solidifying Vegas as a sports and basketball headquarters globally.

Additionally, the UNLV championship holds a special place in Las Vegas history as a symbol of resilience and triumph over adversity. Similar to the Golden Knights emergence and the Oct. 1 mass shooting, a few years prior to the UNLV championship, the city experienced the tragic MGM Grand fire and the Pepcon explosion. In the face of these challenges, UNLV’s basketball success acted as a beacon of hope, reminding Las Vegans of their collective strength and ability to overcome adversity.

Does that sound familiar to the VGK’s experience today?

While the recent successes of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aces have undoubtedly brought immense joy and excitement to Las Vegas, it is crucial to recognize the indelible mark left by the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 1990 championship. The team’s victory transcended the realm of sports, becoming a defining moment in Las Vegas history.

UNLV basketball united the community, shaped the city’s identity and showcased its potential to a national audience.

— Dain Szafranski is a fourth-generation Las Vegas native.