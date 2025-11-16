NEVADA VIEWS: Mamdani wins — Nevada stands a chance to win next

Election Day delivered a political earthquake in the Big Apple. Residents of the largest city in the nation has elected a self-described democratic socialist as their next leader.

Zohran Mamdani, who was a little-known assemblymember in New York last year, is now set to bring his radically left policy agenda to New York City. This win shows a dramatic ideological departure from economic rationalism for a megalopolis that is already struggling with high taxes, rent control, and declining public safety.

Perhaps more dramatic than the turnout for the election is the number of New Yorkers who have stated that they will leave the city in the event of Mamdani’s win — 9 percent of the population or nearly 1 million residents. Another 2 million have stated that they would “consider” leaving. And while it would be an unprecedented exodus for New York, Nevada stands to uniquely benefit from this fallout.

If Mamdani’s actions in office are anything like his campaign promises — free bus fares, rent freezes, free child care, government-run grocery stores and, of course, taxes on corporations and the wealthiest New Yorkers to pay for all of that — New York’s high-earners are going to search for an escape route. Entrepreneurs and businesses that are already strained under New York’s heavy tax regime are going to consider traditionally tax-friendly states for relocation.

What the media have already coined as the “Mamdani effect” has taken place just outside of the city’s borders: Westchester County is experiencing a surge in housing demand and market activity.

An obvious next choice for many New Yorkers is Florida, with low taxes and a business-friendly climate. With a relatively stable political climate, Florida offers landlords less concern about high operating costs and rent freezes. Another intuitive option is Texas. But GOP Gov. Greg Abbot has announced — somewhat facetiously — an unconventional threat of a “100 percent tariff” for New Yorkers moving to his state.

Here is where Nevada can offer a welcoming hand instead of Twitter threats.

With no state income tax and a fraction of New York City’s cost of living, Nevada is the perfect haven for New Yorkers seeking an escape from potential socialist dystopia. The Silver State offers proximity to major Western markets, an economy that is hungry for new investment and steady population growth fueled by attractive policy choices.

The truth is simple: People move toward incentives and not politics. What Mamdani’s campaign promised will lure residents who rely on government subsidies but repel those who fund them. People characterized by behaviors that generate wealth — hard work, analysis, savings and investment — will flock to jurisdictions that don’t punish such behaviors. With a more flexible regulatory scene, lack of personal and corporate income taxes, and high degrees of personal freedom, Nevada stands to attract both New York City capital and talent.

Nevada’s advantage, while major, is also fragile. Mamdani’s decisive win should serve as a cautionary tale for the Silver State’s elected officials. Clark County’s growing hostility toward short-term rentals mirrors New York’s crackdown on Airbnb; efforts to limit school choice echo the rigid systems that have failed New York families; and an expanding set of occupational and business regulatory boards risk burdening the very entrepreneurs Nevada hopes to attract.

To make Nevada’s power play permanent, the state must resist importing the very policies that drive success away from over-governed states. That is, decisively, the only way to remain as a strong alternative to what might soon become the People’s Republic of New York City. Sometimes, freedom and prosperity can hinge on a single election.

So as New York heads into a new absurd era of experimental socialism, Nevada should seize the gamble that always works best — capitalizing on an exceptional economic opportunity.

Anahit Baghshetsyan is a policy analyst with Nevada Policy. He writes from Las Vegas.