NEVADA VIEWS: North Las Vegas project would be a lifeline to homeless veterans

Dr. Catrina Grigsby-Thedford with the the Nevada Homeless Alliance, surveys a person sleeping outside during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in a vacant lot near Palos Verde Street and Flamingo Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

As a proud 35-year Army veteran who has served in Korea, Vietnam and behind the Iron Curtain, I am deeply invested in supporting veterans and veteran organizations. That’s why I am proud to stand by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Program to address veteran homelessness with dignity and am thrilled that they are proposing a permanent housing complex in North Las Vegas.

We in Southern Nevada know the growing risk of housing insecurity faced by so many veterans in this community must be addressed. According to a report from Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher of the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Las Vegas has the second-largest number of unhoused veterans in the United States. Supporting Tunnel to Towers’ 100-unit permanent apartment complex for veterans in need of services, to be immediately adjacent to the VA hospital, represents a critical opportunity to make a substantial impact on the lives of those who have bravely served our nation.

Tunnel to Towers has long been a beacon of hope for our veterans through its comprehensive approach to addressing the multifaceted challenges facing our heroes, whether it be providing mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured veterans, the families of Fallen First Responders and our Gold Star families or providing resources and support to veterans who are financially or emotionally struggling. Its mission to provide high-quality housing and essential services on a 24/7 basis — along with community support in close proximity to VA hospitals and clinics across the country — aligns seamlessly with the pressing needs of Nevada’s veteran population.

The proposed permanent housing complex in North Las Vegas is not merely a home for our veterans, but a lifeline that promises to transform and sustain lives of those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom. These veterans could otherwise join the growing number of unhoused individuals who live undignified lives on the streets, in our parks and in our grocery store parking lots. Haven’t they sacrificed enough?

The reality of veteran homelessness is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who wore the nation’s uniform. These individuals, who once defended our freedoms, now face the harsh reality of inadequate housing and support. The North Las Vegas Tunnel to Towers Veterans Village will offer more than just a roof; it will provide a comprehensive support system that includes job training, case management, financial literacy, entitlements assistance, legal advocacy, recreational activities, PTSD and mental health services and assistance with reintegration into civilian life. This holistic approach is vital for addressing the root causes of homelessness and ensuring long-term stability for our veterans.

Moreover, the establishment of this Tunnel to Towers Veterans Village will have far-reaching benefits beyond the immediate aid it provides. It will create job opportunities, stimulate the local economy and enhance community engagement. It will also assist the families of veterans who are either struggling with homelessness or about to become homeless, through the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s robust National Case Management Network. By fostering a supportive environment, it will encourage other initiatives and partnerships aimed at eradicating veteran homelessness.

This project embodies a commitment to not only addressing the immediate needs of our veterans but also creating a model for similar efforts nationwide. Supporting Tunnel to Towers North Las Vegas Program is an opportunity to show our collective gratitude and respect for the men and women who have sacrificed so much. It is a chance to turn our appreciation into action, ensuring that those who defended our country are given the support and dignity they rightfully deserve.

As we rally behind this initiative and support this housing project moving forward in North Las Vegas, let us remember that our veterans are not just beneficiaries of charity. They are valued members of our community who have earned our unwavering support. Let’s seize this moment to make a real difference and honor our heroes by backing this crucial project.

Joseph Sweeney is a retired command sergeant major in the U.S. Army .