NEVADA VIEWS: Protect historic region near Searchlight

One look at the lands is all that’s needed to understand why this landscape is being proposed to become the new Avi Kwa Ame National Monument.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus speaks about her bill to designate Avi Kwa Ame, the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain and its surrounding landscape, as Nevada's newest National Monument during a news conference at Springs Preserve on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

It is easy to recognize the beauty and value of the public lands in the southernmost part of Nevada. Home to the impressive Wee Thump Joshua Tree Wilderness, the South McCullough Wilderness, the Ireteba Peaks and Avi Kwa Ame (the Mojave name for Spirit Mountain), the tallest peak of the Newberry Mountains. The region holds history, both ancient and recent, from the original caretakers of the land to three generations of my own family living in Searchlight.

Since 2005, we have been opening our home, Mystery Ranch, to artists and scientists who come to investigate and be inspired by our unique environment. Years ago, we had a sculptor visit from the Czech Republic, who had never seen “the desert.” When she got here and looked around at the lush Joshua trees and the granite mountains, she said: “This is not desert. This is paradise.” And she was absolutely right.

Over the past year, I’ve led discussions in Searchlight, Nelson, Cal-Nev-Ari and Cottonwood Cove — the rural communities in or near the proposed monument area — about the monument proposal. From my conversations I can tell you this: People here generally do not like change, but they love this landscape and care about our future.

Searchlight was born in the mining boom of 1900, and we proudly identify as a historic mining and ranching town. When those activities declined, our economy suffered along with our identity as a town. But we have had another hidden economy all along, based on people’s love of our paradise. The scenic vistas, plants and animals and clear skies have always attracted people to visit, own second homes and retire in the Searchlight area.

That is, in part, why our town advisory board voted unanimously to support the monument proposal. Our community will benefit from gentle economic growth and additional resources as a gateway town. Another reason people here support the monument is that we love recreating on our public lands. Hiking, camping, hunting and exploring on back roads is something we treasure, and better protecting them for the future is the right thing to do.

Earlier this year Nevada Reps. Dina Titus and Susie Lee came out in support of the Avi Kwa Ame National Monument designation, and on Feb. 1 the Clark County Commission heard a presentation led by Commissioner Michael Naft for a resolution to support the designation. Seeing elected officials show their commitment to helping our community accomplish this designation for our paradise is inspiring. It tells our community that they see us, they see the value of these lands and care about the future of our communities.

I can also tell you this from going door to door this past year: No matter what kind of flag people are flying in their yard or what kind of background they come from, our residents appreciate our public lands. The love of these lands unites us; from visitors, to longtime residents, to the Mojave people and other local tribes, the stewards of these lands since time immemorial. We all want to see this landscape protected.

We in Searchlight know that it is a changing world, and this monument designation is a change. But it is one that will help us protect this unique and pristine landscape from harm, preserve it the way it has always been, and protect our paradise for generations to come.

We are counting on our elected officials to listen to our communities as we unite in calling for the designation of Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument.

Kim Garrison Means is a Searchlight resident and college instructor.