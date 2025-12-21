NEVADA VIEWS: Special session a win for employers, economy

The Legislature’s recent special session may not have made headlines for this issue, but its outcome was critical for every employer in our state. The passage of Senate Bill 8 was the single most important action taken to protect Nevada’s business community and preserve our economic stability.

The Legislature’s recent special session may not have made headlines for this issue, but its outcome was critical for every employer in our state. The passage of Senate Bill 8 was the single most important action taken to protect Nevada’s business community and preserve our economic stability.

This story deserves attention because, without SB8, and the aligned advocacy of the Vegas Chamber and every business association in the state, Nevada employers would have faced immediate and severe consequences.

Just two weeks before Gov. Joe Lombardo called for the special session, the Nevada Supreme Court issued an advance opinion in Amazon vs. Malloy. The court determined that certain federal employment standards regarding pre-work activities do not apply in Nevada because they were not explicitly written into state law — even though federal law has traditionally set the standard nationwide.

This ruling overturned decades of established business practices overnight. Without swift legislative action, employers, regardless of size or industry, would have been exposed to costly class-action lawsuits and operational chaos.

Recognizing the urgency, the Vegas Chamber urged Gov. Lombardo to include a fix in the special session. We are grateful he agreed. SB8 aligns Nevada law with long-standing federal standards, restoring clarity and stability for employers and employees alike.

What was at stake? If the federal standard had been disregarded, employees could claim their workday began when they parked their car, rather than when they clocked in. This would have dismantled nearly 80 years of employment law and practices. It also could have jeopardized popular employee perks such as on-site child care, health centers, laundry services and dining facilities, benefits many workers value and on which they depend.

Let’s be clear: Nevada employers were not doing anything wrong. They were following federal labor practices. But without SB8, those same job creators would have faced significant litigation risk and economic hardship because of a single advisory opinion.

Fortunately, the majority of Nevada lawmakers on both sides of the aisle saw how bad this risk was and came together in a bipartisan manner to pass this important legislation.

Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Lombardo, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, Senate Minority Leader Robin Titus, Speaker Steve Yeager and Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen, along with every business association in Nevada that joined with the Vegas Chamber, SB8 passed and was signed into law on Nov. 20.

This legislation provides essential clarity on wages, hours and overtime calculations. It benefits employers of all sizes and industries by ensuring a predictable, stable business environment, something every company needs to thrive.

Without SB8, Nevada would have faced mass confusion, frivolous lawsuits and potential harm to all employers, including small businesses. By maintaining the status quo, the Legislature protected both employers and employees, ensuring fairness and consistency in workplace practices.

Mary Beth Sewald is president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber. Hugh Anderson is the Chamber’s government affairs chairman.