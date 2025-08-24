NEVADA VIEWS: Stifling innovation

Nevada finds itself in an exciting but challenging moment. We’ve seen a surge in population growth, outpaced other states in economic momentum and landed significant investments from industries as varied as lithium mining to the relocated sports teams now calling Las Vegas home. But as our state’s business community continues to grow and plan for the future, it is essential to evaluate what is working and what is not — particularly as we approach a gubernatorial election that will shape our state’s leadership and determine whether Nevada’s pro-business climate can endure.

Although we’ve made significant strides in welcoming new sectors that have helped to diversify our economy, Nevada still has a considerable problem: We rank among the least innovative states and lag far behind neighboring states such as California and Arizona. At a time when innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital tools are transforming businesses and boosting productivity, we risk being left behind.

To ensure Nevada’s continued growth and success and to counteract this concerning trend, we need leaders who recognize the importance of innovation and who will work to create a regulatory environment that attracts forward-thinking businesses to the Silver State.

This summer, Attorney General Aaron Ford launched his campaign for governor, positioning himself as a champion for everyday Nevadans. Touting his litigation record against major corporations as attorney general, Ford talked about “fixing what’s broken” and leading the state to a brighter future. However, his legacy as an exceptionally litigious attorney general raises serious questions about his ability to foster the business-friendly environment we need.

Ford’s litigation came at a significant cost, not just to the taxpayers who were forced to foot the bill for his legal battles, but also to the loss of potential investments and jobs from the sectors he targeted, such as the high-value tech sector.

As a business owner in Nevada, I understand and support action taken by our state’s top law enforcement authority to hold companies accountable, when necessary. But Ford’s heavy-handed approach is dangerous to Nevada’s investment-friendly climate.

Rather than making our economy more competitive, the continuous stream of massive multistate — and some go-it-alone — lawsuits that Ford joined and often led, sent the wrong message to companies looking for regulatory stability. For them, regardless of whether the AG’s intentions were good, the constant threat of legal battles could be more than enough to outweigh the benefits of investment.

If Ford truly wants to build a Nevada that’s better for everyday Nevadans — including entrepreneurs and business owners— he must recognize that the leadership he brought to his current office is not the model for the one he now seeks. Instead, he needs to embrace an approach that prioritizes collaboration with businesses and fosters an environment where innovation can thrive.

Our future hinges on attracting the growing industries that will diversify our economy, create lasting jobs and build a Nevada that prospers for generations to come.

Robert Ellis is president and CEO of Snap Towing. He writes from Henderson.