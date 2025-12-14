NEVADA VIEWS: The art of meaningful holiday giving

The holiday season is traditionally known as a time of generosity, reflection and connection, when many individuals, families and businesses seek meaningful ways to give back. Yet with countless nonprofits and appeals competing for attention, many struggle to identify where to start or how to ensure good intentions translate into real impact.

While most major institutions often rely on pre-established giving frameworks, individuals, families and small businesses sometimes lack structured guidance and resources needed to navigate their charitable contributions with the same clarity. This gap can leave many unsure of how to contribute in ways that genuinely align with their values.

To individuals and organizations seeking to navigate the giving season with purpose, we’ve identified seven ways to make giving both rewarding and impactful — making it easier to maximize long-term impact.

■ Start with your passion. Begin with clarity. Individuals, families and businesses should identify the issues that resonate most deeply such as education, mental health, environmental sustainability, animal welfare or support for women and children. Focusing on causes that genuinely inspire them creates stronger emotional connections and leads to more sustained engagement.

■ Choose how you want to give. Financial contributions are valuable, but they represent just one avenue of philanthropy. People can make a difference through volunteerism, in-kind contributions or by leveraging their professional skills. Thoughtfully combining different forms of giving often amplifies impact.

■ Do your homework. Before donating time or resources, research nonprofits. Tools such as Candid (Guidestar.org) and Charity Navigator offer insight into an organization’s mission, leadership and financial stewardship. It’s crucial to evaluate the overall organizational health rather than focusing solely on administrative overhead. Strong infrastructure and leadership often enable greater long-term impact.

■ Make it a shared experience. Philanthropy can strengthen relationships. Families, friend groups and workplace teams can come together to volunteer, donate or participate in shared service projects. Collective action not only multiplies impact but also builds connection and a sense of shared purpose.

■ Communicate and coordinate with nonprofits. For those who plan to volunteer or donate goods and services, coordination is essential. Well-intended but uncoordinated efforts can unintentionally create strain for nonprofit staff during their busiest season. Clear communication ensures that contributions align with organizational needs and create a positive experience for everyone involved.

■ Think beyond December. While the holidays naturally inspire generosity, donors should consider how they might provide ongoing support. Recurring donations, participation in giving circles or service on nonprofit boards can deepen engagement and help organizations plan more effectively throughout the year.

■ Give with purpose and reflection. Intentional philanthropy turns sporadic generosity into sustainable change. Reflecting on what motivates one’s giving helps shape a more fulfilling and effective approach. When generosity is guided by purpose rather than impulse, it creates stronger outcomes for both donors and the communities they support.

Across Nevada and beyond, nonprofits offer numerous opportunities for seasonal and year-round involvement, from food banks and housing assistance programs to youth mentorship and environmental cleanups. Each represents a chance to support real community needs during a time when demand is often greatest.

After years of guiding individuals, private foundations and corporations on charitable giving, I know that philanthropy is always most powerful when it is intentional, informed and rooted in personal values. This season, anyone moved by the spirit of generosity who wishes to make the most profound contribution must think beyond transactional giving and embrace a multifaceted approach that leverages time, talent and treasure. By doing so, donors can build stronger, more resilient communities throughout the year.

Julie Murray is founder and CEO of Moonridge Group, a Nevada philanthropy advisory firm.