NEVADA VIEWS: Vegas PBS needs federal support

The White House has submitted a federal rescission package to Congress that would retroactively remove appropriated funds for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Without CPB funding, Vegas PBS — and hundreds of local stations like ours — would be forced to cut back or shut down essential services. Long-standing investments in educational and local storytelling, and emergency broadcasting services vital to Southern Nevada are now at risk.

Millions of Americans turn to PBS to find quality programming for children, trustworthy news coverage and crucial communications during times of crisis. Since its inception, nonprofit public broadcasters across America have made it their mission to meet the needs of their communities and enrich our lives.

Federal support — only about $1.60 per person each year — makes all of this possible and does so with remarkable efficiency. For every dollar we receive from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Vegas PBS raises $8 locally. That money stays here, funding local jobs, partnerships, productions and educational services that directly benefit our community.

Vegas PBS has been Southern Nevada’s sole PBS provider since 1968. Generations have grown up with us, learning important computational, language arts and social-emotional skills through “Sesame Street,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Skillsville” and many more. We foster a lifelong connection with our viewers through locally produced shows such as “Outdoor Nevada,” “Nevada Week” and “Vegas All In.” But we’re more than TV.

In the event of a natural disaster, critical power failure or major catastrophe in our region, Vegas PBS serves as an essential network for our emergency responders. Local PBS stations have invested in upgrading their broadcast equipment and staying current with the latest technologies. In many cases, our signals are the only ones that reach outlying and rural communities.

During one of the darkest periods in Las Vegas history, the Great Recession, Vegas PBS leveraged its technological prowess to bolster Southern Nevada’s workforce education offerings, which helped unemployed Las Vegans get back on their feet. We’ve continued our mission and expanded to assist small-business owners with recruitment and essential compliance training. During the pandemic, Vegas PBS reprogrammed its daily broadcast schedule to support at-home learning, providing educational content specifically aligned with curriculum at the Clark County School District. Our programming became a vital tool for teachers and families navigating remote instruction, supplemented by a wide range of online learning resources.

For more than two decades, Vegas PBS’s Ready To Learn program has conducted weekly workshops in schools and community centers throughout Southern Nevada. These activities for children and families utilize the power of PBS KIDS shows, including “Lyla in the Loop,” “Molly of Denali,” and many more to help children develop literacy, gain science comprehension and learn essential life skills, such as how to share and process big or complex feelings. Through federal grants, Vegas PBS has been able to deliver this free service to families from Laughlin to Bunkerville.

The process of eliminating these valuable services has already begun. On May 6 the Department of Education canceled the Ready To Learn grant. PBS KIDS shows are at high risk of going away. Without public support, ongoing funding reductions will significantly impact the future of public broadcasting.

To learn more or express your support, visit vegaspbs.org/protect or reach out to your local representatives.

Mare Mazur is president and general manager of Vegas PBS. Jason Gastwirth is chair of the Southern Nevada Public Television Board of Directors This essay was also signed by board members Lydia Dominguez, Peter Guzman, Shannon McCallum, Mahesh Odhrani, Cindy Reiman, Benson Riseman, Karen Rubel, Ellen Schulhofer, Andrew Thurlow, Matt Walker and Anne M. Yamamoto.