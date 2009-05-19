It’s been a common theme of so-called “progressives” since the Democrats swept to power in November. It goes something like this:

“Traditional Republican ideas of lower taxes and smaller government have fallen out of favor. Only those on the right-wing political fringes could possibly cling to such archaic thinking. The GOP needs new ideas or it will be forever cast into the wilderness.”

One problem, though. It’s all nonsense.

Oh, sure, Republicans find themselves in the minority. To some extent, that’s a reflection of the sudden and deep economic downturn triggered by the financial chaos that struck on the eve of the November elections. But it’s also because too many Republicans haven’t acted like Republicans for some time now — since say, 1994 — preferring the trappings of power and the beltway over their traditional principles, to the anger of many constituents.

Yet contrary to the view of the progressive crowd, the public’s love of big government and taxes still has its limits. Consider the Democratic stronghold of California.

On Tuesday, Golden State voters will go to the polls to pass judgment on a number of budget-related matters. For more than a year, we have heard how California faces an apocalypse if it is forced to live within its means. To hear the big spenders and public employee unions tell it, there will be women, children and senior citizens writhing in the streets, unable to afford enough dog food to keep them conscious if the state bureaucracy doesn’t continue to grow. Other unspeakable ends await even the able-bodied unless the citizens open their veins and provide Sacramento with more revenue.

Despite this, polls show that California voters are prepared to overwhelmingly reject both a measure to increase taxes and one to ease state borrowing restrictions. The one proposal with solid voter support, according to USA Today? It would “deny elected state officials a pay raise in years of deficits.”

Imagine that.

Fact is, taxpayers are on the verge of revolting across the country — including in Nevada — due to big spending politicians and public sector union bosses who view the citizenry as one large printing press. The recent “tea party” demonstrations are one manifestation of this, as is the organized and vocal opposition confounding tax raisers in many states across the country.

If the GOP can reclaim the mantle of individual liberty, free markets, and limited taxation, it has a real opportunity to tap this political energy and find its way out of the woods.