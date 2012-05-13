North Las Vegas sitting on the brink

Within 19 days, North Las Vegas must bridge a $33.3 million budget deficit – with or without help from its public safety unions and Teamsters.

With their help, the city will maintain current service levels for citizens and current wages and benefits for public employees. Without it, service levels may change and, unfortunately, employees will face massive layoffs.

For months, North Las Vegas has tried feverishly to work with the four unions that represent our firefighters, police officers and other essential employees to avoid the situation we are in today – facing a hole in the budget and the prospect of losing workers and services.

As stewards of the city and our citizens’ tax dollars, our goal is to provide top-notch services at the best value.

To that end, the city made proposals that, when combined with certain operational changes, would avoid major layoffs, maintain public safety and continue providing services that enhance the quality of life for our residents.

But so far, we haven’t been able to reach an accord. A tentative agreement was presented to the Teamsters, but was voted down by their members. We have made slow progress with the public safety unions, but still have no consensus. The City Council then is forced to consider authorizing the unthinkable option – laying off almost one-third of the city’s police officers, firefighters and other support staff.

North Las Vegas firefighters and police officers enjoy generous salaries and benefits. Currently, the average North Las Vegas police officer receives $136,000 in wages and benefits; the average firefighter makes $139,000 in wages and benefits; and the average police supervisor makes $186,000 in wages and benefits. The city pays 100 percent of retirement contributions and 100 percent of health care insurance premiums.

These generous wages and benefits stand in stark contrast to the economic reality our residents face. At the height of the recession, nearly one in five residents of North Las Vegas was out of work. Housing values have plummeted. The city has been the epicenter for the national foreclosure crisis. These hard times have forced the city to trim back many essential services.

Given these challenges, we asked our bargaining units’ help with a modest proposal. The city’s plan was simple:

– Two-year freeze on annual raises.

– Eliminate the “holiday sell-back” program which allows employees to convert accrued holiday-leave banks into cash.

– Place a moratorium on uniform allowances, asking employees to make due with the uniforms the city provides.

We do not want our workers to take a big hit. We want to afford them the same wages and benefits they have enjoyed to date. We just cannot continue the annual increases in wages and benefits they received during the boom years.

Our proposal is similar to what public employee unions across Nevada and the country have agreed to – simply a freeze on raises.

We believe these proposed concessions would accomplish two critical goals: First, they would help the city close the budget deficit and, second, they would help maintain North Las Vegas as a safe community with quality police, fire services and support services.

We are also willing to conduct these discussions in a public setting.

The city has no objection to anyone earning a good wage, but there comes a time when we have to draw a line. Massive layoffs are the absolute last option. The state deadline of June 1 is just 19 days away, and we are hopeful that each bargaining unit will continue making strides to do what we all have committed to do: provide the services the citizens of North Las Vegas want and deserve.

Timothy R. Hacker is North Las Vegas city manager.