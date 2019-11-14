LETTER: Democrats already have Donald Trump convicted
Guilty until proven innocent approach may help the president in 2020.
Thank you, Susan Estrich, for your Monday column, “Could the Trump haters please quiet down?” To this, I would add only: Could the anti-Trump House members keep an open mind before they hold hearings?
On Sunday. Rep. Jackie Spier, D-Calif., said: “This is a very simple straightforward act: The president broke the law” (regarding Ukraine).
If Democrats continue to hold Spier-like attitudes that say “guilty, until proven innocent,” it might just propel the president to re-election in 2020.