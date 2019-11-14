LETTER: Democrats already have Donald Trump convicted

Guilty until proven innocent approach may help the president in 2020.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Thank you, Susan Estrich, for your Monday column, “Could the Trump haters please quiet down?” To this, I would add only: Could the anti-Trump House members keep an open mind before they hold hearings?

On Sunday. Rep. Jackie Spier, D-Calif., said: “This is a very simple straightforward act: The president broke the law” (regarding Ukraine).

If Democrats continue to hold Spier-like attitudes that say “guilty, until proven innocent,” it might just propel the president to re-election in 2020.