Debra J. Saunders

SAUNDERS: A would-be assassin goes after Trump — and democracy

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Law enforcement officers gather at the campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Trump's campaign said in a statement that the former president was "fine" after a shooting at his rally in Butler (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents on stage at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. Secret Service agents surround the stage during a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is empty and littered with debris Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2024 - 10:42 am
 

WASHINGTON

A different turn of the head, a shift of the wind, and the outcome could have been far worse for America. As it was, the unthinkable did not happen Saturday, but the moment laid bare how precarious the peaceful transfer of power can be. Even in 2024.

An innocent man was killed and two others were seriously wounded in Pennsylvania because they attended what was supposed to be a peaceful political rally for Donald Trump.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old with an AR-style rifle, was able to overcome sophisticated security measures and draw the blood of the former American president. It was an attack on democracy.

Trump more than survived. He showed steel and his usual unflappability.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin” — a reference to the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday.

Speaking from Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night, President Joe Biden said he was trying to talk to his political rival. Biden called him “Donald.” The two men did speak. Later, Biden left Delaware and headed for the White House.

On social media, the great enabler of toxic discourse, the reaction of name Democrats was largely respectful.

Let’s be a little humble here. Liberal or conservative, we all have demons on our side, people whose sense of grievance and rage have led them to treat fellow Americans as enemies. We saw it on Jan. 6 and in the 2017 shooting that severely wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana.

The election moves forward. On Monday, the Republican National Convention begins, and Trump will pick a running mate.

Speaking Friday on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump teased four names: Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina and J.D. Vance of Ohio, as well as Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

Tweets from each of the four men about Saturday’s assassination attempt provide a look at how they navigate the unthinkable.

Scott referred to recent attempts on the lives of conservatives: the shooting of Scalise, a plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, and now the attack on Trump. “For years, Democrats and their allies in the media have recklessly stoked fears, calling President Trump and other conservatives threats to democracy. Their inflammatory rhetoric puts lives at risk,” Scott wrote.

Vance also blamed the left for the attack.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” he posted on X. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Rubio called out big media’s hesitance to address what America had just witnessed. “Really? No mention of the attempt to kill him?”

Burgum responded, “Please join Kathryn and me in praying for President Trump, his family and everyone attending the rally today.”

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald spoke for many, I believe, when I reached out to him ahead of the convention.

“I can guarantee you security will be very tight now,” McDonald answered. “No one’s nervous, but everyone is very motivated now.”

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.

