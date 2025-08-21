SAUNDERS: Give an illegal immigrant a commercial driver’s license? Sanctuary states say, ‘No problem’

An Indian national who didn’t know English was allowed to drive a big rig — and caused a crash that killed three people in Florida.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins makes remarks at a press conference on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Stockton, Calif.

Harjinder Singh is escorted to an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)

Harjinder Singh is escorted onto an airplane by Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and law enforcement on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. (AP Photo/Benjamin Fanjoy)

WASHINGTON

You’ve seen the video. Big-rig driver Harjinder Singh tries to make an illegal U-turn on a Florida turnpike. The semi-truck jackknifed and blocked all lanes of traffic. Those in the minivan destroyed in the August 12 crash never had a chance. The collision killed the driver and two passengers.

The question on everyone’s mind: How did Singh get a commercial driver’s license?

The Indian citizen reportedly crossed the U.S. border illegally in 2018. Nonetheless, he obtained driving credentials, and, thanks to the Sanctuary State of California, not just a regular driver’s license. The Golden State issued the Stockton resident a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL in 2024, even though his English comprehension, from what we know, was not up to the job.

When Singh appeared in a California court to face extradition on three charges of vehicular manslaughter, the court appointed a translator for him.

When federal investigators interviewed Singh after the fatal crash near an “Official Use Only” sign at a turnpike cut-through, he failed an English Language Proficiency test, according to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. Singh gave a mere two correct responses to 12 verbal questions and accurately identified only one of four traffic signs, according to Duffy.

In what world does someone who can’t read traffic signs get the keys to a supersize means of transportation that in an instant can become a lethal weapon?

California does not share that honor alone. Washington state, Duffy wrote, issued Singh a commercial driver’s license in 2023.

And on July 3, when New Mexico State Police issued Singh a speeding ticket, Duffy wrote, “there is no indication that an ELP assessment was administered.”

Quoth Duffy: “Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles.”

Duffy directed the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to launch a nationwide audit of all states’ processes for issuing non-domiciled CDLs in June, before the Florida crash. According to a FMCSA spokesperson, “That review is ongoing.”

Jessica Vaughan of the pro-enforcement Center for Immigration Studies blamed a long-standing approach that, thanks to non-governmental organizations and smugglers, encouraged illegal border crossings for any who claim, rightly or not, that they fear to return to their home country.

In this particular case, Vaughan noted, “I believe it’s bad policy to issue any kind of driver’s license to someone here illegally, because we don’t know who they are.”

This awful story brought to mind the sad case of Drew Rosenberg, a second-year San Francisco law student who in 2010 was riding his motorcycle in rush hour traffic when an illegal immigrant from Honduras hit him. Roberto Galo, with his wife and children in the car, then backed over Rosenberg’s body.

Later, Don Rosenberg got the phone call no parent wants to hear. His son was dead thanks to someone who shouldn’t have been driving on California streets. Police had stopped Galo earlier that year for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and driving without a license.

In sanctuary territory, enforcing driving infractions is wrong because it punishes the unlicensed. Really.

Rosenberg’s message to the American public:Just because someone is here and hasn’t gotten in trouble, that doesn’t mean there are no problems. Many migrants come from countries with the same rules of the road, but those rules are not enforced.

No one has impressed upon them that driving is not a right, but a privilege.

Video of Singh’s crash, which went viral on X, showed his expressionless face — which led many to believe that he is heartless. I wonder, however, if he even understood what happened.

What happened is that a man who doesn’t know English was given a license to kill.

Thank you, all you superior liberals who think it’s wrong to vet illegal immigrants.

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.