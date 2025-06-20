SAUNDERS: How scary is it out there? Maybe World War III scary

Former Trump whisperer Steve Bannon talks with the D.C. press. The future? It’s not all hearts and kisses.

WASHINGTON — Are we headed for World War III? Steve Bannon, the one-time chief strategist to President Donald Trump, sees how it could happen.

During a Wednesday breakfast with Washington journalists hosted by the Christian Science Monitor, Bannon delivered a sobering jeremiad when he said, “We’re in the early stages of the kinetic part of the Third World War, right now.”

In the course of an hour, Bannon expounded on his belief that America has to contend with dangerous enemies and worthless allies.

I’ll start with worthless allies.

Bannon is no fan of NATO. During World War II, he noted, the Brits fought with the United States, but the French caved early. Let’s not even talk about Italy and Germany.

The United States does the heavy lifting to Europe’s benefit, Bannon argued. “We had two carrier battle groups in the Red Sea,” he said, “not simply for the Houthis, but to keep the Suez Canal open for Europe.”

As for NATO nations’ pledge to spend more than 2 percent of their GDP on national security, per a 2014 agreement, sure, the number of countries in compliance has grown. I’d credit Trump’s willingness to browbeat the — all-bow — international community.

Bannon’s assessment of members of the august international body: “You’re not allies, you’re deadbeats. Please quote me — you’re deadbeats.”

Bannon also gave credit where it was due. When Polish Radio Washington correspondent Marek Walkuski challenged Bannon, the Trump whisperer saluted Poland’s standing at the head of the pack.

According to the Atlantic Council, Poland spent 4.12 percent of its economy on defense in 2024, more than Estonia (3.43 percent) and the United States (3.38 percent).

Bannon rattled off the “multiple crises” in the landscape. Some 10 million “illegal alien invaders” who crossed the border during former President Joe Biden’s one term. Unrest in Los Angeles. Tehran. Ukraine. The South China Sea. He laid much of the turmoil at the footsteps of Washington’s political class.

Be it noted, Bannon considers himself a one-time “political prisoner” because he served four months in prison after he was convicted in 2022 for not complying with a congressional subpoena from the Hill’s January 6 committee.

Trump issued a full pardon to Bannon during the last day of his first term.

Bannon still believes in the Deep State.

As for dangerous enemies, Bannon would put the Chinese Communist Party on the top of the list. The CCP, not China, benefits from the turmoil roiling America, Bannon argued.

Sunday marked the 10-year anniversary of Trump’s ride down the Trump Tower escalator and announcement that he was running for the White House, Bannon noted. It was different than any announcement from a presidential candidate I had ever seen. Trump trash-talked trade deals and denounced Mexico for “sending people who have a lot of problems.”

Trump’s language was coarse.

I thought it was a stunt.

I was wrong. That moment changed everything in politics, as Bannon observed.

A decade ago, Trump tapped into widespread anger at Washington’s failure to put American security and American workers first. And if there was any doubt about the permanent political class’ disdain for working Americans, Joe Biden settled the issue when he opened the border.

What happens with Iran? At the close of Thursday’s press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters the president would make a decision in the next two weeks.

I don’t think he wants the early stages of the kinetic part of World War III.

