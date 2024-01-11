SAUNDERS: Hunter Biden cameo at contempt hearing creates bipartisan circus
The president’s son is under the skin of House Republicans. And House Democrats see nothing wrong with the “for sale” sign around his neck.
WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is under the skin of House Republicans. He made a surprise cameo Wednesday morning at a House Oversight hearing, where members were considering holding him in contempt of Congress.
As the hearing started, President Joe Biden’s son sat
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., dismiss
Thing is, it was a PR stunt that worked. It made Biden seem sympathetic and Republicans unhinged.
“My first question is, who bri
In the hallway, Lowell later t
As Lowell talked, a heckler sh
Hunter Biden has said that he would t
When Democrats controlled the House, they held former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro in contempt of Congress. And a Washington jury found the two guilty.
Which means the Republicans have every right to throw the book at Hunter Biden. To get the public to believe that the lobbyist-turned-artist has an obligation to testify when subpoenaed — even if he takes the Fifth Amendment — all House Republicans needed to do was show the importance of congressional oversight.
Alas, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., saw an opportunity to seize the limelight. She held up posters of alleged nude selfies taken by the president’s son. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., accused Greene of posting “revenge porn.”
“This is not ‘The Jerry Springe
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., responded by displaying a photo of former President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. At least they were clothed.
Remember the days when you used to see members of Congress repeating the same talking points over and over again?
Now there are too many freelancers and showboats who distract from the real issue.
When and after Joe Biden was vice president, his son Hunter was a walking “for sale” sign who invited dubious foreign interests to pay him obscene amounts of money because they wanted access to a man who actually might be president. Both Bidens saw nothing wrong with that arrangement. They still don’t, and neither do House Democrats.
It’s all about winning. And getting under GOP skin.
Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.