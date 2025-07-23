SAUNDERS: Hunter Biden vents for epic three hours

SAUNDERS: Who was that masked man? An ICE agent. For very good reason

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, flanked by Kevin Morris, left, and Abbe Lowell, right, attend a House Oversight Committee meeting on Jan. 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. The committee met as it considered citing him for contempt of Congress. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images/TNS)

Hunter Biden steps into a vehicle as he leaves federal court, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles, after pleading guilty to federal tax charges. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

WASHINGTON

Hunter Biden is making news again. Former President Joe Biden’s son sat down for lengthy interview with podcaster Andrew Callaghan that dropped Monday.

With his father out of the White House, Hunter Biden could use 2025 to retreat into private life.

Instead, for over three hours, the former president’s son talked about his personal experience with addiction and recovery — to his credit, Biden has not used drugs since June 2019. But the 55-year-old also used his time to go after a long list of enemies, featuring former Biden aides, actor George Clooney, CNN anchor Jake Tapper and his own ex-wife. (Probably something about her not being supportive enough.)

Hunter Biden can’t help himself.

And I couldn’t stop watching.

Just as the Democratic Party wants to look, not at elections past, but toward a future when President Donald Trump is not in the Oval Office, the Biden scion decides to vent.

Democrats have reason to fume. As Republicans try to appease many in the base who want the administration to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, enter the entitled former president’s son who often serves as his own party’s worst nightmare.

The younger Biden has been an albatross around the party’s neck ever since he made as much as $1 million per year on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine energy concern, even as his then-vice president father was President Barack Obama’s point-man on Ukraine.

During the unending interview, Hunter Biden was highly critical of Trump’s “f—ing dictator thug” maneuvers to halt illegal immigration. At one point, he offered that if, some day in the not too distant future, he were to become president, “I would pick up the phone and call the president in El Salvador and say, you either f—ing send them back or I’m going to f—ing invade.”

I do not think there is much chance the son will be president.

For one thing, there’s not much chance of Biden the Younger finding a crack political team to usher in him into the Oval.

While the Yale Law Graduate had good things to say about former Vice President Kamala Harris, he savaged his father’s former top advisors: Anita Dunn for making too much money off the Democratic Party, party graybeards James Carville — “hasn’t won a race in 40 f—ing years” — and David Axelrod — “had one success in his political life and that was Barack Obama” — and the hosts of the “Pod Save America” podcast — “junior f—king speech writers on Barack Obama’s Senate staff who have been dining out on the relationship with him making millions.”

His anger at others cashing in, well, it shows a lack of self-awareness.

The son bashed CNN anchor Jake Tapper, co-author of “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” and relished his sagging ratings.

Hunter Biden did not hold back his anger at Clooney, whom, he said, isn’t so much an actor as “a brand.”

Of course, Clooney’s real offense was writing an opinion piece in the New York Times after Biden’s presidential debate with Trump that argued Democrats could not win in November given Biden’s advanced age, then 81.

As “Pod Save America” host and ex-Obama aide Tommy Vietor observed, Burisma hired Hunter Biden “because of who your dad is” — which, by the way, is “what people hate about Washington.”

So let Hunter Biden have his enemies list — for those who rate a place on it, inclusion only serves as a badge of honor.

