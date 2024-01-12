SAUNDERS: Retail pirates don’t fear store workers or the law. Enough.

Organized retail shoplifters should scare you. They know security cameras are recording them. They don’t care and they don’t expect real consequences.

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, third right, speaks as District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, and Congresswoman Dina Titus, second right, look on during a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, center, speaks as District Attorney Steve Wolfson, left, Congresswoman Susie Lee, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, third right, Congresswoman Dina Titus, second right, look on during a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, second right, leads a tour of the Home Depot as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, second left, and Dina Titus, and Nick Farese, center, Las Vegas police deputy chief investigation services, District Attorney Steve Wolfson, center back, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Larry Jensen, a store manager at the Home Depot, leads a tour of his store as Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, second right, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, second left, and Dina Titus, and Nick Farese, center, Las Vegas police deputy chief investigation services, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Larry Jensen, right, a store manager at the Home Depot, leads a tour of his store as Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, far right, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, and Dina Titus, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Larry Jensen, second right, a store manager at the Home Depot, leads a tour of his store as Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, far right, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, and Dina Titus, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, right, leads a tour of the Home Depot as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, and Dina Titus, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, second right, leads a tour of the Home Depot as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, Congresswomen Susie Lee, and Dina Titus, and Larry Jensen, right, a store manager at the Home Depot, look on prior to a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at the Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

District Attorney Steve Wolfson, speaks as Congresswomen Susie Lee and Scott Glenn, vice president of asset protection at the Home Depot, look on during a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, at The Home Depot, on Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Congresswoman Dina Titus, displays the H.R. 895, Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023, as she speaks during a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders on the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, as Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, left, looks on, Wednesday, July 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

In this photo released by the San Francisco Police Department are some of the more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods seized from a home this week in San Francisco. Police arrested a man they say has made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication and personal care products online. Investigators found the stolen items Wednesday, July 13, 2022, during a search of a home in the Ingleside neighborhood following a monthslong investigation. (San Francisco Police Department via AP)

FILE - A security guard, right, stands at the entrance to a Nordstrom department store at the Grove mall in Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, where a recent smash-and-grab robbery took place. Responding to the recent mass of smash-and-grab thefts in the state, Democratic Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin is proposing legislation to make it easer for district attorneys to prosecute organized retails thefts that cross county lines. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

WASHINGTON — Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., was in the cosmetics corner at the Walgreens at Eastern and Tropicana avenues when she saw a man come into the store, walk up to where eyelashes were displayed, swipe them into his backpack and walk out the door.

She walked up to a lady who worked at the store and asked, “Did you see what that guy just did?”

“Oh, yeah. He comes in here about twice a week and does that with cosmetics that they resell at the flea market,” Titus recalled the woman saying during a sit-down in her Capitol Hill office. The year was 2022.

If you watch cable news or follow social media, you’ve seen clips of modern-day pirates captured on security cameras. It’s not the theft alone that concerns the public, so much as the fact that criminals know they are being recorded on video and don’t care.

Like the false eyelash booster Titus saw at Walgreens, they either don’t fear that they’ll be stopped, or they don’t fear the consequences if they are.

“We used to think of shoplifting as somebody getting a candy bar or magazine or something,” Titus offered. With so many reports of store employees facing hostile and aggressive crooks, Titus became one of many Republican and Democratic lawmakers who are backing the “Combating Organized Retail Crime Act of 2023,” or ORC, to establish a federal center to help track and prosecute shoplifting gangs and create a cohesive national strategy to curb organized retail crime.

Ever since Walgreens Chief Financial Officer James Kehoe backed off his 2021 assertion that organized shoplifting prompted the company to shutter five San Francisco stores, people who rail about shoplifting know they will be criticized for buying into what cynics describe as a “panic.”

But all you have to do is walk into a big-box outlet, supermarket or other business where products are displayed under lock and key to understand that retailers can’t market their wares as they used to.

When people have to find a clerk to unlock their purchases, Titus offered, they’re going to shop online, and both large and small retailers will fail.

The measure has bipartisan support, with 57 Republicans and 48 Democrats signed on as co-sponsors. Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, D-Nev., have joined Titus in supporting the bill.

Even though there is no vocal opposition to the measure, Titus thinks it will be very difficult to pass the bill before the end of the session. In an election year, she said, neither side wants to give the other a win.

A spokesperson for the bill’s author, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., however, informed me his office is optimistic it will get moved.

This bill has little visible opposition. It is aimed at organized crime and likely will save American consumers money. Retail staffers feel threatened, while some who challenge thieves risk losing their jobs. Wouldn’t it be nice to see Washington act before a bad situation gets even worse?

Contact Review-Journal Washington columnist Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com. Follow @debrajsaunders on X.