VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: From profanity-chic to terrorist-porn

They are probably too impotent to derail the country, but they are certainly destroying themselves.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: They were lying to us all along

The Democratic Party is polling about 27 percent approval — and sinking.

In 2024, it lost the White House, the House of Representatives, the Senate and both the popular vote and the Electoral College, 312-226. Donald Trump won more than 46 percent of the Hispanic vote, including a majority of Hispanic men. Trump also likely captured 26 percent of the Black male vote, doubling his 2020 total. Trump increased his 2020 vote total in every single state. And he won 89 percent of all the counties in the United States.

On every issue, Democrats sided with strident leftist movements rather than the majority of Americans.

They supported globalism over nationalism, high-priced green energy over lower gas and electricity prices, and an open border and 12 million unaudited illegal aliens over security and legal-only immigration. They seem unconcerned with our $36 trillion debt or the deterrence lost abroad that led to two theater-wide existential wars.

Democrats stay mum about unfair trade and budget deficits. They prefer the Black Lives Matter fixation on the color of our skin rather than Martin Luther King’s emphasis on the content of our character. They support allowing biological men to overpower women in female sports events — in opposition to 80 percent of the electorate.

Democrats faced choices after their catastrophic defeat last year. One, they could have stopped the hemorrhaging of their base of 18- to 30-year-olds, Black men, Hispanics and independents by moving toward the center. They even could have worked with Trump and perhaps sought to take credit for joint successes.

Instead, they doubled down on “resistance” through street-theater terror-chic.

Democrat senators cut a group attack video, each echoing the potty word “s--t.” In a House ad, Democratic female members mimicked ninjas, kicking and punching at the camera, as if hitting their Republican opponents.

Former vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz boasts about kicking the “ass” of Republicans. “Assh---” is now the standard Democrat epithet for Musk, as voiced by Sen. Mark Kelly. “D--k” is the preferred Musk slur from Sen. Tina Smith.

Xenophobia is also now Democratic chic. Walz smears Musk, an American citizen, as a “South African nepo baby.” Other Democrat representatives question Musk’s loyalty, asking, “Which country is he loyal to?” Or they further boast, “We’re going to send Elon back to South Africa.”

An unhinged Rep. Maxine Waters shouts that she wants first lady Melania Trump deported, given she too is a naturalized citizen.

But those theatrics have now escalated into near overt support for violence. Democrats are blocking the deportation of dangerous illegal aliens affiliated with the terrorist-designated Tren de Aragua. They try to stop the deportation of resident alien Mahmoud Khalil — arch Hamas supporter, apologist for the murderers of Oct. 7 and a spokesman for the most violent student group at Columbia.

To stop Musk’s advisory Department of Government Efficiency and its identification of government waste, fraud and abuse, leftist cabals are now terrorizing his Tesla brand nationwide. They seek to destroy cars, dealerships and charging stations. Individual Tesla owners are sometimes tailed, confronted and threatened.

Democrats claim no formal role in such terror — but more or less seem to approve of its ends and means.

Left-wing comic Jimmy Kimmel winks and nods on national television about the current violent Tesla terrorist campaign. Walz celebrates the resulting drop in the Tesla stock price. As Minnesota’s governor overseeing his state’s sizable investment in Tesla, Walz could care less about trash-talking his own taxpayers’ investments.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett boasts that Musk “must be taken down.” She brags she wants to physically assault Sen. Ted Cruz, who “has to be knocked over the head, like hard” — adding “I think you punch, I think you (sic) OK with punching.” Crockett even mocked disabled and wheelchair-bound Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “You all know we got Gov. Hot Wheels down there. … And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, honey.”

Former Democratic House member and once-censured Rep. Jamaal Bowman claimed Musk was a “Nazi” and an “incompetent thief.” Democrat Rep. Al Green was censured by the House for disrupting the Trump joint address to Congress — and led away screaming and shaking his cane at the president in failed efforts to shut down the speech.

Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who once issued threats to Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name, now boasts, “We have people going to the Republican districts and going after these Republicans who are voting for this and forcing them to either change their vote or face the consequences.”

Furious at their own increasing impotence, these contemporary Democrat Jacobins are dabbling with their own version of a reign of smut terror. They are probably too impotent to derail the country, but they are certainly destroying themselves.

Victor Davis Hanson is a distinguished fellow of the Center for American Greatness and a classicist and historian at Stanford’s Hoover Institution. Contact him at authorvdh@gmail.com.