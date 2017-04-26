3 things to watch for on Day 80 of the Nevada Legislature

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 80: constructions costs, barber board and surrendering newborns.

Here are three things to watch for on day 80 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Prevailing wage. Charter schools in the achievement school district would pay prevailing wage for construction projects if Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, gets her way. Senate Bill 173 is up in Assembly Education at 3:15 p.m.

2. Barber board. Senate Bill 206 makes several changes to Nevada’s Barbers’ Board, including limiting the number of terms a member can serve and requiring it to post its financial information online. The proposal by Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Commerce and Labor at 1:30 p.m.

3. Surrendering newborns. Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, wants to modify Nevada’s “Safe Haven Law” to allow parents who give newborns to a provider of emergency services to remain anonymous. Senate Bill 2 is up in Assembly Health and Human Services at 1 p.m.

