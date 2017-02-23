3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 18 — VIDEO

It’s Day 18 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Lawmakers will consider bills ranging from predatory control tactics to economic development.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Pay-myth proposal. AB106, sponsored by Assemblywoman Ellen Spiegel and up today in Assembly Government Affairs, would require businesses to prove that they pay men and women equally in order to get government contracts. It’s a bill based on the mythical gender-pay gap and would open the door to political payback.

2. Economic development discussions. A joint meeting of the Senate Revenue and Economic Development and Assembly Taxation Committees will hear another presentation on Nevada’s economic development programs, aka taxpayer handouts. In Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections, Assemblywoman Irene Bustamante Adams will present AB143, which would create a committee to review and evaluate current economic development programs. It’s much easier to not pick winners and losers in the economy.

3. Predator control. Assembly Natural Resources has AB101, sponsored by Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle, in work session. The bill would limit lethal methods to control predators. The supporters generally live in Las Vegas. Opponents tend to live much closer to the predators.

