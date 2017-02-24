3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 19

It’s the third Friday of the 2017 Legislative Session, and lawmakers are, once again, heading out early. There’s still plenty happening on Day 19.

Speaker of the Assembly John Hambrick

Here’s what to watch for.

1. Less time for crime. AB218, sponsored by Assemblyman John Hambrick and up in Assembly Judiciary, would allow a judge to reduce by up 35 percent the minimum sentence given to a juvenile convicted as adult. It would also allow convicted juveniles earlier opportunities for parole in certain circumstances.

2. Sunsetting government. The Sunset Subcommittee of the Legislative Commission is proposing to eliminate three committees in AB126, which is up in Assembly Government Affairs. Three down, so many more to go.

3. No more newspaper notice. Currently, state law requires the Purchasing Division to post in a newspaper its intent to make a purchase costing more than $50,000. The Purchasing Department has requested SB39, scheduled for Senate Government Affairs, which would require notice to go only on its website.

