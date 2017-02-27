3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 22

It’s already Day 22 of the 2017 Legislative session. Time flies when lawmakers are trying to raise your taxes and take away your freedoms.

State Sen. Mo Denis participates in a legislative committee meeting at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Clark County School Board President Carolyn Edwards appears before the Nevada Commission on Ethics Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2013. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada State Sen. Mo Denis (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

It’s already Day 22 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Time flies when lawmakers are trying to raise your taxes and take away your freedoms.

Here’s what to watch for.

1. A weighty proposal. SB165, sponsored by Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, and up at 3:30 p.m. in Senate Health and Human Services, would define obesity as a chronic disease. It also would require Clark and Washoe county school districts to measure the height and weight of some students without telling their parents. The school districts would send a report to the Department of Health and Human Services. It would also require state bureaucrats to create a yearly report on obesity in Nevada.

2. Ethics changes. The Ethics Commission has requested a series of changes to Nevada’s ethics laws with SB84, which Senate Legislative Operations and Elections will hear at 3:30 p.m. The bill would give the Ethics Commission additional remedies, including mandating additional training or making a politician issue a public apology and would prohibit a public employee from using their governmental authority to harass others.

3. Watering down credit standards. Nevada has low education standards. If the Legislative Commission on Education gets its way with AB110, they’ll be even lower. Up at 3:15 p.m. in Assembly Education, the bill would deem that a student has demonstrated proficiency in a course — in lieu of attendance — through a portfolio of the student’s work, other tasks designed to measure proficiency or future standards developed by the State Board.

