3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 23

1. No guns in libraries 2. No votes for Treasurer and Controller 3. No-notice name changes (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Thinkstock)

State Controller Ron Knecht, right, presents an alternative tax plan to Gov. Brian Sandoval's plan during a budget hearing Thursday, May 14, 2015, inside the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

It’s Day 23. Here’s what to watch for.

1. No guns in libraries. SB115, sponsored by Sen. Mo Denis and up at 1:30 p.m. in Senate Judiciary, would prohibit law-abiding citizens from carrying guns into libraries or on library parking lots.

2. No votes for Treasurer and Controller. At 1:30 p.m., Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections will consider Assembly Joint Resolution 6. Sponsored by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, AJR6 would take away voters’ ability to elect the state Treasurer and Controller.

3. No-notice name changes. SB110, sponsored by Sen. David Parks and also up at 1:30 p.m. in Senate Judiciary, would allow those seeking a name change to bypass advertising the impending change in the newspaper if the name change involves gender identity.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.