3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 24

It’s Day 24 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Here’s what to watch for.

Members of the Nevada Ethics Commission (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

1. Equal Rights Amendment. Senate Joint Resolution 2, sponsored by Sen. Pat Spearman and up for a vote by the full Senate at 11 a.m., would approve the ERA amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Supporters praise the idea of equal rights. Opponents warn of severe unintended consequences upon implementation.

2. Higher taxes for home builders. AB120, proposed by Assemblyman Skip Daly, would authorize the Clark County Commission to charge home builders $1,600 per unit to fund school buildings and furnishings. Assembly Government Affairs will hear the bill at 8:30 a.m.

3. Legislators removed from Ethics Commission oversight. Citing separation-of-powers concerns, Gov. Brian Sandoval has proposed SB36, which is up in Senate Legislative Operations and Elections at 3:30 p.m. It would remove legislators from the oversight of an executive branch agency, the Commission on Ethics.

