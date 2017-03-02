3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 25

Here are three things to watch on Day 25 of the Nevada Legislature.

Nevada Assembly member Elliot Anderson, a Democrat, explains why he voted against Senate Bill 1 during the special session at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on Day 25 of the Legislature:

1. Regents out of constitution. First, he came for the Treasurer. Now Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, wants to take the Board of Regents, who oversee the Nevada System of Higher Education, out of the constitution. Assembly Joint Resolution 5 is up at 1:30 p.m. in Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections.

2. No fees for vets. Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has proposed AB44, which would exempt veterans from having to pay Nevada’s business registration fee for the first four years of their business. Assembly Taxation will consider it at 4 p.m.

3. Water workings. The Division of Water Resources has requested SB51 and SB74. Both bills deal with water management and water rights in the nation’s driest state. Senate Natural Resources will hear both bills at 1 p.m.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.