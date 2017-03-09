3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 32

Keep an eye on property tax hikes, businesses going to pot and car seat requirements on Day 32 of the 2017 Legislative session.

Here are three things to watch for on Day 32 the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Property tax hike. Local governments have asked for AB43, up in Assembly Taxation at 4 p.m. It would institute a 3 percent floor on yearly property tax increases.

2. Businesses going to pot. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to authorize local governments to license businesses that allow the use of marijuana or want to allow the use of marijuana during a special event. SB236 is up in Senate Judiciary at 1:30 p.m.

3. Car-seat requirements. SB156, being heard in Senate Transportation at 8 a.m., would raise the age that Nevada requires children to ride in car seats from 5 to 7. Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, also wants to make a child not wearing a seat belt a primary offense and outlaw children under 13 from sitting in the front passenger’s seat, in most circumstances.

