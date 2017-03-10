3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 33

Here are three things to watch on Day 33 of the 2017 Legislative Session.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, January 19, 2016. (Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

State Sen. Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, during Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, center, during Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Here are three things to watch on Day 33 the 2017 Legislative Session:

1. Uber hurdles. Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy has proposed and at 8 a.m. will hear SB226, which would require drivers for ride-sharing companies like Uber to have individual business registrations costing $200.

2. Packed work session. Assembly Commerce and Labor has nine bills in work session for its meeting after the Assembly Floor Session. The bills include AB211, sponsored by Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas. A proposed amendment would assess treble damages on employers if an employee accuses them of improperly withholding pay and the employer can’t show evidence the violation was unintentional.

3. Regulating development. If a large business wants to build in one county, AB153 would allow nearby local governments to demand financial compensation from the county where the business would be located in certain circumstances. Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, will discuss the bill in Assembly Government Affairs at 8:30 a.m.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.