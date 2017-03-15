3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 38

Here are three things to watch on Day 38 of the 2017 Legislative session.

Here are three things to watch on Day 38 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Concealed weapons for young vets. Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks wants to allow National Guard and Reserve service members who are 18 and over, but under 21, to carry a concealed firearm. AB118 is up in Assembly Judiciary at 8 a.m.

2. Transparency bill. It’s Sunshine Week, so it’s appropriate that SB170, sponsored by Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m. The bill seeks to improve the process of requesting public records.

3. Barber bill. Under SB206, Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, wants to put term limits on the members of the State Barbers’ Health and Sanitation Board and ease licensing requirements for those opening new barber schools. It’s up in Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy at 8 a.m.

