3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 45

Here are three things to watch on Day 45 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Lowering the school age. Currently, public school is not compulsory until a child is 7. Olivia Diaz, D-North Las Vegas, seeks to lower that age to 5 in AB186, which is up in Assembly Education at 3:15 p.m.

2. Increasing construction costs. SB317 would raise building costs by giving Nevada-based companies and construction managers a 5 to 10 percent bidder’s preference. Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, will present in Senate Government Affairs at 1 p.m.

3. Stopping elder abuse. Sen. Becky Harris, R-Las Vegas, wants to increase the penalty for abusing older people and start a fund to advance restitution to victims of elder crime. Senate Judiciary will consider SB278 at 1 p.m.

