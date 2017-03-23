3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 46

Here are three things to watch on Day 46 of the 2017 Legislative session.

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson attorney Lesley Cohen addresses the Clark County Commission after her appointment as Nevadas newest assemblywoman. Cohen was recruited by the Assembly Democratic Caucus to replace April Mastroluca, who was re-elected on Nov. 6 to a third term and later resigned, citing family reasons.

1. Rolling back reforms. Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, wants to reverse collective-bargaining reforms passed in 2015 through AB271. It’s up in Assembly Government Affairs at 8:30 a.m.

2. Exotic-animals ban. Lions, tigers and bears, no more. That’s if Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, D-Henderson, gets her way with AB238. Assembly Natural Resources, Agriculture and Mining will consider her proposal to ban new private ownership of 25 types of exotic animals at 1:30 p.m.

3. Government-provided loans. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB126, up in Senate Revenue and Economic Development at 3:30 p.m. It would use up to $10 million in bonds to create a fund to provide loans to businesses owned by woman and minorities.

