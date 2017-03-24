3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 47

Here are three things to watch on Day 47 of the 2017 Legislative session.

Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, presents his bill in Carson City, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, to increase taxes on alcohol, cigarettes and casinos to fund substance abuse treatment programs. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, center, joined by, from left, Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio, and Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March, 17, 2017, as House Republicans push for unity on their "Obamacare" replacement bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Freshman Nathan Terrell, who has autism, meets with his mentor Atiya Smith, a licensed therapist and doctoral student in counseling at the University of Rochester. Thanks to the Spectrum Support Program at Rochester Institute of Technology, where Terrell is studying game design and development, he can talk with Smith about his life, how to interact with roommates and classmates, how to work in groups and create a plan to help him enjoy and excel in college.

Here are three things to watch on Day 47 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Early start for marijuana. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, has proposed SB302, which would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell retail marijuana until a license is issued pursuant to Ballot Question 2. It would also impose a 15 percent excise tax on marijuana. It’s up in Senate Judiciary at 1 p.m.

2. Weighing in on Obamacare. Senate Health and Human Services has proposed and will debate SJR 8, which calls for Congress to keep the Affordable Care Act. The debate starts after Senate Floor.

3. Defining autism. The Legislative Committee on Health Care wants to update Nevada’s definition on autism. AB304 is up in Assembly Health and Human Services after the Assembly Floor Session.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.