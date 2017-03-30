3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 53

It’s Day 53 of the 2017 Legislative Session. Here’s what to watch for.

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

1. Pink-tax proposal. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, wants to exempt feminine hygiene products from the sales taxes. SB415 is up in Senate Revenue and Economic Development at 3:30 p.m.

2. Ignition locks. SB259, sponsored by Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, would force those found driving under the influence to install ignition locks on their vehicles. It’s up in Senate Transportation at 8 a.m.

3. High-speed rail. A train is coming if Assemblyman Jim Marchant, R-Las Vegas, gets his way. AB360, up in Assembly Transportation at 3:15 p.m., would allocate $30 million to study the feasibility of a high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Reno.

