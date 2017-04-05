3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 59

Assembly Democrats, from left, Heidi Swank, Amber Joiner, Nelson Araujo and Mike Sprinkle work in a caucus room at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, listens to a colleague in the Senate Chambers during the third day of the Nevada Legislative session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the Legislative Building, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Assemblywoman Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, listens to comments from the public during the fourth day of the Nevada Legislative session on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Carson City. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Day 59 of the 2017 Legislative session will be busy, but here are three bills worth watching:

1. Sex ed. Assemblywoman Amber Joiner, D-Reno, wants numerous changes to sex education in Nevada. The most far reaching is removing the requirement that schools get parents’ permission before their child takes sex ed. AB348 is up in Assembly Education at 3:15 p.m.

2. Election Day voter registration. SB94, sponsored by Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, makes a number of election changes, including allowing people to register to vote on Election Day. It’s up in Senate Legislative Operations and Elections at 4 p.m.

3. Limiting transparency. The public would no longer be able to find out the names of public retirees drawing pension payments that can top $200,000 a year, if Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, gets her way. SB384 is up for work session in Senate Government Affairs, which starts 30 minutes after the adjournment of Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy.

