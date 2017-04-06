Free meals, driver authorization cards and civics tests highlight three things at the midway point of the 2017 Legislative session.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 60 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks, center, during Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval's final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Assemblyman Edgar Flores during a legislative hearing about Assembly Bill 277, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

State Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, talks about his legislative priorities to about 50 grassroots Latino lobbyists who visited the Legislature on Monday, April 3, 2017. Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on day 60 — the midway point — of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Meals from lobbyists. Politicians could accept — or implicitly demand — meals from lobbyists under a proposal by Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks. Assembly Bill 396 would loosen a number of rulings relating to lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. It’s up in Assembly legislative operations and elections at 1:30 p.m.

2. Driver authorization cards. Assembly Bill 322, sponsored by Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, would change the expiration date of driver authorization cards from one year to four or eight years. It’s up in Assembly transportation at 3: 15 p.m.

3. Civics tests. Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, wants to make American government students take and pass the naturalization examine taken by those trying to become U.S. citizens. Senate Bill 322 is up in Senate Education at 3:30 p.m.

