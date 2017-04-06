3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 60

Here are three things to watch on day 60 — the midway point — of the 2017 Legislative session:
1. Meals from lobbyists. Politicians could accept — or implicitly demand — meals from lobbyists under a proposal by Assemblyman Skip Daly, D-Sparks. Assembly Bill 396 would loosen a number of rulings relating to lobbyist gifts to lawmakers. It’s up in Assembly legislative operations and elections at 1:30 p.m.
2. Driver authorization cards. Assembly Bill 322, sponsored by Assemblyman Edgar Flores, D-Las Vegas, would change the expiration date of driver authorization cards from one year to four or eight years. It’s up in Assembly transportation at 3: 15 p.m.
3. Civics tests. Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, wants to make American government students take and pass the naturalization examine taken by those trying to become U.S. citizens. Senate Bill 322 is up in Senate Education at 3:30 p.m.
Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.