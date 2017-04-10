3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 64

Here are three things to watch for on day 64 of the 2017 Legislative session:
1. Time served. Government officials couldn’t consider the criminal history of an applicant for a government job, with some exceptions, until they offer a conditional offer of employment. Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, is sponsoring AB384, which Assembly Government Affairs will consider at 8 a.m.
2. Foreclosure Mediation Program. Ronald Reagan once said, “Nothing’s more permanent than a temporary government program,” and Senate Judiciary wants to make that true for the Foreclosure Mediation Program by eliminating its sunset provision. The hearing on SB490 starts at 1 p.m.
3. No tests for teacher evals. Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo, D-Las Vegas, wants to prohibit Nevada from using data from student achievement tests to evaluate teachers. AB212 is up in Assembly Education at 3:15 p.m.
