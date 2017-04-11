3 things to watch for on Legislative session day 65

Here are three bills to watch on Day 65 of the 2017 Legislative session:
1. Property tax hike. People who purchase homes, excluding new construction, would face a hike in their property taxes under Senate Joint Resolution 14. Senate Revenue and Economic Development is sponsoring and will hearing SJR14 at 3:30 p.m.
2. Construction defects rollback. In 2015, the Republican Legislature passed significant reforms to Nevada’s construction defects law. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, has proposed to rollbacks to those reforms. Assembly Bill 462 is up at 8 a.m. in Assembly judiciary.
3. Gun grabbing. Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, wants to take guns from those accused of domestic violence. Senate Bill 124 is up at 1 p.m. in Senate Judiciary.
