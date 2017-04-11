Property taxes, construction defects and guns highlight day 65 of the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 65 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State Sen. Patricia Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, speaks on the Senate floor Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in support of adoption the Equal Rights Amendment. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, talks Wednesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee about a measure intended to keep firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others. (Ben Botkin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, talks about the Department of Motor Vehicle budget during a hearing at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Tuesday, May 5, 2015. The joint budget committee voted in support of a number of fixes to help reduce long wait lines at crowded DMV offices. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three bills to watch on Day 65 of the 2017 Legislative session:

1. Property tax hike. People who purchase homes, excluding new construction, would face a hike in their property taxes under Senate Joint Resolution 14. Senate Revenue and Economic Development is sponsoring and will hearing SJR14 at 3:30 p.m.

2. Construction defects rollback. In 2015, the Republican Legislature passed significant reforms to Nevada’s construction defects law. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, D-Las Vegas, has proposed to rollbacks to those reforms. Assembly Bill 462 is up at 8 a.m. in Assembly judiciary.

3. Gun grabbing. Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, wants to take guns from those accused of domestic violence. Senate Bill 124 is up at 1 p.m. in Senate Judiciary.

