3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 75

Here are three things to watch for on day 75 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Floor time. Non-exempt bills must pass their first house by Tuesday, so expect both the Senate and Assembly to move and vote on dozens of bills.

2. Breaking the lease. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow a victim of harassment, sexual assault or stalking to break their lease without penalty. Assembly Bill 247 is up in Senate commerce, labor and energy at 9 a.m.

3. Administration reorganization. Senate Bill 22 changes the law to carry out a reorganization of the Department of Administration. The Governor’s Office of Finance’s proposal is up in Assembly government affairs at 9 a.m.

