3 things to watch for on legislative session Day 81

Here are three things to watch for on day 81 of the 2017 legislative session:
1. Free parks. Assembly Bill 385 would give fifth-graders a free annual park pass for state parks and recreation areas. The proposal by Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Natural Resources.
2. Constitutional convention. Sen. Tick Segerblom, D-Las Vegas, wants to rescind all resolutions the Nevada Legislature has previously passed calling for a constitution convention. Senate Joint Resolution 10 is up Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections.
3. Horde of HOA bills. It’s homeowners association day in Assembly Judiciary, which is scheduled to hear five bills that deal with common-interest communities.
