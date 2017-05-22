3 things to watch on day 106 of the Nevada Legislature

Minimum wage, car seats and feral cats highlight the 106th day of the Nevada Legislature.

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A car pulls around in the drive-thru at McDonald's in Pahrump. Senate Bill 106, heard by the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor, would raise Nevada’s minimum wage by 75 cents per hour each year until it reaches a minimum of $12 if employers do not offer health insurance and $11 if insurance is provided. Arnold M. Knightly/Pahrump Valley Times

State Sen. Joyce Woodhouse participates in a legislative committee meeting at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Here are three things to watch on day 106 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Minimum wage. Democrats want to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour. Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy, is up in Assembly Commerce and Labor.

2. Feral cats. Sen. Mark Manendo bill would allow someone to catch a feral cat for the purpose of giving it vaccinations and/or spaying or neutering it and then releasing it. Senate Bill 411 is up for a floor vote in the Assembly.

3. Increased car-seat requirements. Senate Bill 156 increases the age that children must be in a car seat from 5 to 7. It also makes a child not being buckled up a primary offense. The proposal by Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, is scheduled for an Assembly floor vote.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.